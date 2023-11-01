St. Mary’s County Commissioners to Hold Public Hearing on School Zone Speed Camera Program

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) will host a Public Hearing on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the CSMC meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

This Public Hearing will allow residents to speak directly to the Commissioners on the topic of the proposed Ordinance to Establish the School Zone Speed Camera Safety Program. Residents may offer appreciation, questions, or suggestions in a mutually respectful format.

Those wishing to speak at the hearing will receive up to three minutes to address the Commissioners. Public hearing information and related documents can be viewed online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/publichearings.

Anyone wishing to provide more detailed feedback to the CSMC can do so at any time via:

Email to: [email protected]

Mail to: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650

Submissions will be considered by the CSMC at the Public Hearing and up to seven (7) days following the public hearing. All submissions must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. Public Hearing guidelines are subject to change.

Note that because of the evidence and comments made at the public hearing, amendments may be made to the proposed Ordinance to Establish the School Zone Speed Camera Safety Program.

Appropriate accommodation for individuals with special needs will be provided upon request. To meet these requirements, we respectfully request one (1) week’s prior notice. Please contact the CSMC Office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1340. Proceedings are televised live and recorded for later broadcast.

All content of these proceedings is subject to disclosure under the Maryland Public Information Act. Photographic, electronic audio-visual broadcasting and recording devices are used during CSMC meetings. These are public meetings and attendance at these meetings automatically grants SMCG permission to broadcast your audio and visual image

CSMC County Public Hearings are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) TV Channel 95 and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel.