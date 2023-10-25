Routine Potassium Iodide (KI) Distribution Event on November 4, 2023 in St. Mary’s County

KI Tablets Available for St. Mary’s County Residents Living or Working Near Calvert Cliffs

Potassium Iodide (KI) tablets will be offered to eligible community members on Saturday, November 4, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at a drive-thru event at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) routinely distributes KI tablets to county residents living or working within the 10 mile emergency protection zone (EPZ) of the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. These distribution events are for general community preparedness.

Registration is required for pickup of KI tablets at this event. For more information or to register, please visit smchd.org/ki or call (301) 475-4330. Community members may also bring their expired KI tablets for collection and safe disposal.

Please do not contact the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant for KI tablets. Free emergency preparedness kits will also be provided to the first 300 community members who receive KI tablets at this event.

Who is Eligible?

St. Mary’s County residents living or working within the 10 mile EPZ (zones 6 & 7). This area includes the following zip codes:

20659 – Mechanicsville

20636 – Hollywood

20619 – California

20653 – Lexington Park

“An emergency event involving radiation exposure from the power plant is very unlikely, but it is important for our community to be prepared,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “KI should only be taken when advised by public health officials during an active emergency incident.”

For more information about KI or to register to receive KI tablets, please visit smchd.org/ki.

