Charles County Public Schools Set Graduation Dates for Class of 2024

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will celebrate the Class of 2024 during graduation ceremonies at Regency Furniture Stadium this spring.

The ceremonies are set for May 28 through 31, and CCPS has partnered once again with Regency Furniture Stadium and the Charles County Government to provide graduating seniors with graduation ceremonies.

High school principals and CCPS will continue to provide graduation updates to parents and students through the school year.

Project Graduation, a substance-free celebration on the night of each school’s graduation, will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata. Each graduate can bring one guest to Project Graduation.

Graduation schedule

Tuesday, May 28 — St. Charles High School, 9 a.m.

Tuesday, May 28 — Thomas Stone High School, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29 — La Plata High School, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, May 29 — Westlake High School, 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 30 — Henry E. Lackey High School, 9 a.m.

Thursday, May 30 — Maurice J. McDonough High School, 1 p.m.

Friday, May 31 — North Point High School, 9 a.m.

Regency Furniture Stadium is at 11765 St Linus Drive in Waldorf. Each graduate will receive a set number of tickets to their graduation ceremony. Additional information regarding 2024 graduation ceremonies will be shared throughout the school year.

About CCPS: Charles County Public Schools provides 27,598 students in grades prekindergarten through 12 with an academically challenging education. Located in Southern Maryland, Charles County Public Schools has 37 schools that offer a technologically advanced, progressive and high quality education that builds character, equips for leadership and prepares students for life, careers and higher education