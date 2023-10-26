Two Flown to Trauma Center After Head-on Collision on Thomas Johnson Bridge

On Wednesday, October 25, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from Calvert and St. Mary’s County responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with the operators of both vehicles trapped.

Firefighters from Solomons, and Bay District Volunteer Fire Department extricated both patients in under 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7 landed at nearby landing zones and transported a 59 year-old male and a 32 year-old male to area trauma centers.

A third patient in a third vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded and performed traffic reconstruction, the investigation is ongoing.

A 54-year-old male firefighter from the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department suffered a hand injury while operating on the scene of the collision and was later flown to MedStar Union Memorial by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7.

