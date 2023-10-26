Maryland State Police to Participate in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct.28th

Maryland State Police are asking people to properly dispose of unwanted prescription drugs during national drug take back day.

Citizens can drop off unused prescription drugs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at all 23 Maryland State Police barracks.

Maryland State Police are participating as part of the 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

During the last take back in April, the DEA collected about 11,750 pounds of unwanted drugs at more than 100 sites in Maryland from 31 law enforcement agencies, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Maryland State Police collected more than 1,100 pounds including:

Frederick Barrack: 207 pounds

Leonardtown Barrack: 128 pounds

Rockville Barrack: 112 pounds

Golden Ring Barrack: 98 pounds

North East Barrack: 78 pounds

College Park Barrack: 70 pounds

The event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing prescription drugs, while educating the public about medication misuse.

All Maryland State Police barracks are equipped with secure drug collection boxes that are available 24/7. Citizens can drop off unused medications at the closest barrack—no questions asked at any time, even if they are unable to participate in Saturday’s event.

Maryland State Police since 2014 has removed more than 27,000 pounds of prescription drugs in an effort to prevent the opioid addiction.

The agency is a partner in the Opioid Operational Command Center, which facilitates collaboration between state, local public health and safety entities to combat the deadly heroin and opioid crisis. Before It’s Too Late is the state’s effort to bring awareness to this epidemic and its impact on Maryland communities.