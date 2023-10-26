St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – October 24, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 24, with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented two proclamations for Red Ribbon Week, one for the St. Mary’s County Health Department and the other for the Southern Maryland Young Marines, and a proclamation for Economic Development Week.

The Commissioners received information on a proposed ordinance to establish the St. Mary’s County School Zone Speed Camera Safety Program. A public hearing on the subject is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., in the CSMC meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following actions:

Approved the St. Mary’s County Board of Education’s request of a FY2024 categorical budget amendment of fund balance in the amount of $4,299,014 and the interfund transfer of $750,000 from operating to CIP.

Approved the Option Contract with Anthony Bliss in the amount of $11,500 for the purchase of a Temporary Construction Easement needed to construct FDR Boulevard

Approved the FFY2023 Sub-Recipient Agreement for the State Homeland Security Grant, Project US2420, from the Department of Homeland Security on behalf of Emergency Services Department in the amount of $101,310.55.

Approved the FY2023 Sub-Recipient Agreement for the Emergency Management Performance Grant, Project US2412, from the Department of Homeland Security on behalf of Emergency Services Department in the amount of $92,274.28.

The Commissioners received a financial update from St. Mary’s County Chief Financial Officer Jeannett Cudmore in preparation for upcoming FY2025 budget work sessions.