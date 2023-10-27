Two Flown to Trauma Center After Head-on Collision in Helen

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Chaptico Road in Helen, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a two vehicle head on style collision with one trapped with two total patients.

Firefighters from Leonardtown and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments responded and extricated one patient in under 10 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 was requested to land nearby.

Trooper 7 transported one female patient and one male patient to an area trauma center.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

