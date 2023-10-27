Two Motorcyclists Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

October 26, 2023

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, at approximately 3:22 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area Three Notch Road and Evergreen Park Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcycle with two occupants laying in the roadway that was struck by a sedan.

First Responders requested a helicopter for both motorcycle occupants due to their injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported both patients to an area trauma center with serious lower-body injuries. Both patients were conscious, alert and talking.

The operator of the sedan remained on scene and denied any injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.




