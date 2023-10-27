Police Seeking Assistance in Identifying Suspect Who Assaulted and Robbed Elderly Woman in La Plata

LPPD is Seeking the Public's Assistance in Identifying Persons of Interest in a Strong-Armed Robbery

On Thursday, October 26, 2023, at approximately 2:59 p.m., LPPD officers responded to the parking lot of the Petco located at 19 Shining Willow Way in La Plata, for the report of a theft.

The 68-year-old victim informed officers her purse was stolen while she was securing her dog in a vehicle, The victim was pushed from behind and her purse was removed from the vehicle.

The victim noticed a dark colored sedan leaving the area. The victim’s debit card was used minutes later at a nearby store. Officers responded to the store and obtained surveillance photos.

Individuals with information are requested to contact Detective Sergeant David Roys or Detective Reggie Godwin at 301-934-1500.

