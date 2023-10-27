Police in St. Mary’s County Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 25, 2023, the subject shown in the photos entered the GNC store in California, MD. Once in the store, the suspect removed a supplement from a shelf and left the business, failing to pay for the item.

The suspect appears to be a black male wearing a grey sweat suit with blond tips at the end of his braids.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or this incident is asked to contact DFC Tyler Westphal at [email protected] or call 301-475-4200, ext. 8017. Please refer to Case #59875-23.

Citizens can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After receiving a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, tipsters may remain anonymous.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

