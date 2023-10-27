Can You Identify Robbery Suspect at California, Best Buy?

At approximately 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, October 8, 2023, a subject entered the Best Buy store in California, MD, and while in the store, grabbed a Sony Play Station 5 from an employee. The suspect then fled to a waiting Kia parked just outside.

The robbery suspect is described as a black male with visible arm tattoos and wearing a baseball cap with the Florida Marlins logo.

Anyone with information about the identity of either of these subjects or this incident is asked to contact Dep. Max Schell at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8161. Please refer to Case # 56225-23.

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or text Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

