St. Mary’s County Jury Convicts Aquasco Man for Domestic Violence Assault

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that a St. Mary’s County jury convicted Charles Giovonne Shanks, 38, of Aquasco, of all charges stemming from an April 4, 2022, domestic violence assault.

Following a two-day jury trial, Mr. Shanks was found guilty of:

• Count 1: Second-degree assault (adult victim)

• Count 2: Second-degree assault (child victim)

“I want to thank the jury for their diligence and careful consideration of all the testimony and evidence prior to rendering their guilty verdicts in this domestic violence case,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

A sentencing hearing will be set at a later date. Mr. Shanks faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Zach Varda and Ashley Sowls prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Deputy Thomas Deinert and Detective Taylore Nauman of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were the lead investigators.

The Honorable Michael J. Stamm presided over the case.

*If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline website to chat online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week at https://www.thehotline.org/ or call 1-800-799-7233.

If you live in St. Mary’s County you can visit www.SMCFA.net or call (301) 373-4141 to talk to someone at the Southern Maryland Center for Family Advocacy.