Charles County Department of Health Alerting Citizens of Increase of Rabies Cases

The Charles County Department of Health is alerting all citizens and visitors of an increase in rabies cases over the past month.

One raccoon tested positive for rabies on October 19, 2023 in the vicinity of Bryantown/Edelen Road. Two rabies positive skunks were identified in the Waldorf/White Plains area on September 21, 2023 and October 24, 2023. These cases occurred in the area of Billingsley Road and Moore Farm Place and Route 228 and Briarwood Drive

We urge everyone to avoid contact with wildlife and unknown animals. Rabies is a disease of animals and people. The virus is spread through the saliva of a rabid animal. Usually this occurs when a rabid animal bites or scratches another person or animal. However, secondary exposure can occur from saliva on the coat or fur of an animal that was exposed to a rabid animal. The virus can get into the body through open cuts or wounds, or through the eyes, nose, or mouth. Domesticated animals like dogs, cats, and ferrets can get rabies from wild animals such as raccoons, foxes, skunks, bats, opossums, etc. Getting your pets vaccinated against rabies will prevent them from getting infected with rabies. Livestock may also be infected with rabies. You should contact your veterinarian for rabies information and vaccination for livestock .. It is important to teach your children to stay away from wild and unknown animals.

A current rabies vacc nation for your pet is vital. The Charles County Animal Control and the Charles County Department of Health are holding a free Rabies Vaccination Clinic on Sunday November 5, 2023 from 10am-12pm at 10425 Audie Lane, La Plata, MD 20646. This is a drive through clinic for dogs, cats, and ferrets. For directions and information regarding the clinic call 301-609-3425 or 301-609-6768. All dogs, cats, and ferrets must be in carriers or on leashes.