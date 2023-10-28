St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Pedestrian; Witnesses Sought

On Friday, October 27, 2023, at approximately 7:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Airport Road in California, for a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the female victim, identified as Tammy Lynn Boyle, 61, of Hollywood, deceased at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Three Notch Road, north of Airport Road when she was struck by one or more vehicles.

A 2014 Toyota Sienna, being operated by a 51-year-old male resident of Lusby, was involved in the collision and remained on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction team has assumed the investigation and is requesting eyewitness assistance from the public. If you were traveling in the area and witnessed anything, please contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 2337.