UPDATE: White Plains Man Convicted for 2nd Degree Murder After Stabbing Victim 59 Times

UPDATE 8/2/2024: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Friday, July 26, 2024, a Charles County jury, after a 10-day trial, convicted Marvin Ernesto Funez-Martinez, 22, of White Plains, of the Second-Degree Murder of Marco Alexander Pulido-Castro and the Wear and Carry of a Dangerous Weapon with the Intent to Injure.

In the early morning hours of October 29, 2023, officers responded to a residence in White Plains for the report of an assault and stabbing.

While at the scene, officers located victim Pulido-Castro in the trunk of a Nissan Sentra. The victim was found unresponsive in the fetal position and had numerous stab wounds. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Funez-Martinez hired the victim to drive him and two other individuals to a club in Washington, D.C. The victim went into the club with the occupants of the vehicle. The victim then drove Funez-Martinez and the other individuals back to their home in White Plains.

Before they arrived in White Plains, the victim stopped at a gas station, where he requested additional money for gas. The victim’s vehicle began overheating at the gas station; however, he was still able to drive the occupants to their home.

On the way to White Plains, Funez-Martinez and the victim were involved in a small argument because the victim requested more money.

Upon arrival at the residence, the victim’s engine continued overheating, and the victim remained outside. Funez-Martinez, who was already carrying a pocketknife, went inside his residence and retrieved a larger knife from the kitchen. The victim was checking under the hood of the vehicle when Funez-Martinez returned outside, and Funez-Martinez began stabbing the victim repeatedly.

The victim tried to escape to a yard across the street, but Funez-Martinez followed him and continued to stab him. Funez-Martinez ultimately stabbed the victim 59 times and knocked out multiple teeth. After the stabbing, Funez-Martinez dragged the victim to his vehicle and placed his body in the trunk. He then fled to the rear of his residence.

Witnesses reported Funez-Martinez’s location to responding officers, who apprehended him that morning. At the time of arrest, Funez-Martinez had multiple cuts on his hand.

During the investigation, Funez-Martinez admitted to the murder. The victim’s blood was found on Funez-Martinez’s hands, the knife used in the attack, as well as the sweatshirt that Funez-Martinez was wearing.

A sentencing date for Funez-Martinez has been set for October 23, 2024. He faces 43 years in prison.



On October 29, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., patrol officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4100 block Gateway Boulevard in White Plains for the report of a person armed with a weapon.

When officers arrived, witnesses directed them to the trunk of a car, which was parked nearby, where officers located a deceased male with stab wounds. They also learned the suspect was in the vicinity of the house. Police K9 teams arrived and located the suspect behind the house.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect stabbed the victim during a dispute about payment for transportation.

The suspect, Marvin Ernesto Funez-Martinez, age 22, of White Plains, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and other related charges.

The victim has been identified, but his identity is not being released until his next-of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.

10/29/23: On Sunday, October 29, 2023, at approximately 3:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 4000 block of Gateway Boulevard in White Plains, for the possible stabbing.

Officers arrived on the scene and located an unknown aged victim in the trunk of a vehicle suffering obvious signs of trauma.

All responding fire and emergency services personnel were placed in service a short time later as the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Police are investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available