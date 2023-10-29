Police Investigating One Shot at The Cut Bar and Restaurant in Waldorf, Search for Two Suspects Continues

On Sunday, October 29, 2023, at approximately 2:08 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the The Cut Bar and Restaurant located at 2570 Business Park Drive in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene to find an adult male patient suffering from a gunshot wound to a lower extremity and applied a tourniquet to them.

Police observed video footage which showed two black male suspects were involved in the shooting with one firing a black handgun.

The patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the assault and updates will be provided when they become available.