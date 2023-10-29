Maryland State Police Investigate Fatal Crash In Prince George’s County

October 27, 2023 (LARGO, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Prince George’s County on Central Avenue.

Identity of the deceased is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The victim was transported from the scene to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased by hospital personnel. He was the driver of a Chevrolet Trax involved in the crash.

At about 1:15 p.m., troopers from the Forestville Barrack arrived on the scene of a crash involving two vehicles on Central Avenue at Campus Way in Prince George’s County.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Chevrolet Trax was traveling east on Central Avenue when it struck the rear of a white box truck that was stopped at a traffic signal on Central Avenue. There were no other reported injuries.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with lane closures. Personnel from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division responded to assist troopers on the scene.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS also responded for assistance. Currently lanes 1, 2 and 3 on Central Avenue at Campus Way in Largo are closed.

The Maryland State Police continues the investigation.