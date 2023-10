By Coordinator/Public Information Officer William Smith: On Saturday, October 21st, 2023, Potomac Heights Volunteers partnered with the Potomac Heights Baptist Church and the Red Cross installing 47 smoke alarms in 17 homes throughout the Potomac Heights community.

The team has pledged to return in the spring to continue this effort, in the meantime if any resident needs smoke alarms in their home, we urge all home owners to contact their local fire station or email us at [email protected].