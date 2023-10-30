Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of Life Member John Gregory “Jack” Cullison

The Officers and Members of the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad regretfully announce the passing of Life Member John Gregory “Jack” Cullison.

The angels led him back to Frances Ann early Saturday morning, peacefully in his sleep. Jack dedicated 52 years of active service to the rescue squad and took great pride in all of the years he spent maintaining the Cadillac.

He will be greatly missed, but we take comfort in knowing the Cullisons are back together again after a brief 4-month period.

All services will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Ridge, MD as follows:

Monday, November 6, 2023: Visitation: 5:00pm – 7:00pm with EMS Prayers at 7:00pm

Tuesday, November 7, 2023: Funeral at 11:00am

Please keep Jack’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

