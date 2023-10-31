Police Investigating Armed Robbery of Citizen in White Plains

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Friars Lane in White Plains for the report of a citizen robbery.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking in the area when a gray passenger car pulled up and an occupant exited the car, produced a firearm and demanded the victim’s tennis shoes.

The victim complied and the suspects fled.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Glover at 301-609-3282 ext. 0272. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.