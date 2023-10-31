Youth, Veteran, and Military Waterfowl Hunting Days Announced for 2023-24

Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel will be afforded a great opportunity to experience the tradition of waterfowl hunting on two special hunt days: Nov. 4, 2023 and Feb. 3, 2024.

“The Department is very pleased to offer these special hunting days,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Director Karina Stonesifer. “We encourage Maryland’s waterfowl hunting community to share the legacy of conservation with youths and veterans not only on these two special hunt days, but many times throughout the season.

The more new hunters we can immerse in our outdoor heritage, the more people will appreciate, value, and conserve the diverse wildlife habitats that exist in our state.”

Those 16 years of age or younger and military veterans (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code) of any age and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training) may hunt ducks, geese, and coots on both public and private land on these two days.

Youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult at least 21 years old or by eligible military personnel also participating in the hunt. All eligible hunters and adult mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from hunting license requirements.

Any adult participating in this hunt will need to purchase both a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Youth hunters, including those possessing an apprentice license, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp but do not need to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp if under 16 years of age.

The bag limits for the hunting days are the same as the regular seasons except:

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Department of Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.