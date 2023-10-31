Linda Turner Appointed Deputy County Administrator

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Turner as the new Deputy County Administrator, effective Oct. 30, 2023.

With a tenure spanning more than two decades in public administration, Turner has extensive experience in local government leadership, strategic management and public service.

“With a proven track record of leadership and a commitment to public service, Linda Turner is well positioned to contribute to the continued growth and prosperity of Calvert County,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “As deputy county administrator, Ms. Turner will play a pivotal role in supporting our county’s administration, ensuring efficient and effective government operations and collaborating with our dedicated staff to address the needs and aspirations of our residents.”



“We are confident that Ms. Turner will bring valuable insights, expertise and dedication to our county’s leadership team,” said County Administrator Mark Willis. “I am confident her wide-ranging government expertise and leadership experience will help Calvert County Government grow as an organization and we look forward to working together to build a brighter future for Calvert County.”

Before her appointment to Calvert County Government, Turner served with the Prince George’s County Office of the County Executive as senior advisor to the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer for Government Operations. Prior to this, she was the deputy director for Policy, Planning and Public Affairs.

As program director for the Prince George’s County Transforming Neighborhoods Initiative, Turner was recognized for her exceptional leadership in community collaboration. Turner also served as a special assistant to the Chief Administrative Officer in the County Executive’s Office where she managed overall operations, acting as a vital liaison among key stakeholders and driving the execution of county priorities.

Turner holds a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus. She also holds a certificate from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University, Executive Education program.