One Injured After Head-on Collision in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at approximately 7:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Chancellors Run Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle head-on collision with no entrapment, no fire and all occupants reporting minor to no injuries.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. A second patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision and updates will be provided when they become available.

