Tech Talk for Parents: Charles County Schools and Maryland State Police Address Online Safety

An in-person Tech Talk for parents is set for 6 to 7 p.m., Dec. 4, at Milton M. Somers Middle School. The educational session is provided by Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit

The session is designed to help parents keep their children safe while online. Due to the mature content discussed, the event is not suitable for children.

Among the topics that will be discussed are common cybercrimes against children, why children seek out adult content online, how online predators appear in apps and games geared toward children, signs of online grooming and how parents can control resources for smart devices.

To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/SomersTechTalk. Somers is at 300 Willow Lane in La Plata.

Online safety has become an increasingly vital concern for parents and their children’s safety, as the digital landscape continues to evolve, this Tech Talk is expected to shed light on the following issues:

Online Predators in Apps and Games: In an era where children engage with technology from a young age, the presence of online predators in apps and games designed for them is a growing concern. This Tech Talk will equip parents with the knowledge to recognize and combat this threat.

Signs of Online Grooming: Online grooming is a serious issue, and parents need to be aware of the signs that may indicate their child is being targeted. Learning to recognize these signs is a crucial step in preventing online exploitation.

Exploring Children’s Attraction to Adult Content: The session will provide insight into the reasons why children may seek out adult content online. Understanding these motivations can help parents address these issues effectively.

Common Cybercrimes Against Children: Parents will receive information about the prevalent cybercrimes that target children. Understanding the nature of these crimes is a crucial step in preventing them.



