On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 a.m., four students became involved in an altercation at St. Charles High School.

School staff were struck while trying to intervene. One employee was injured and treated by a school nurse.

A school resource officer has initiated an investigation and charges are pending. The students also face disciplinary consequences from the Charles county Public Schools.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Thompson at 301-609-3282 ext. 0434.