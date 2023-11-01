Charles County Public School Incidents – October 26th – October 31st, 2023

Altercation at Milton Somers Middle School: On October 26, at 12:12 p.m., two students at Milton Somers Middle School became disorderly and engaged in an altercation in the cafeteria. One student sustained injuries to the face and was treated by a school nurse. The school resource officer has initiated an investigation and charges are pending. The students also face disciplinary consequences from Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Duley at 301-609-3282 ext. 0494.

Cannabis Recovered from Westlake High School Student: On October 27 at 9:45 a.m., a school resource officer at Westlake High School observed a student in the area of the baseball fields during unauthorized times. Upon further investigation, school administrators and the SRO recovered two packs of cannabis. The student was issued a citation for possession of cannabis. The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608.

Disorderly Conduct at Thomas Stone High School: On October 27 at 12:30 p.m., a student at Thomas Stone High School became disruptive after noticing his AirPods were missing. The student ripped items from the wall, kicked items over, and began yelling throughout the hallways. The student would not comply with the school resource officer nor school staff. Additional resources were called to the school and the situation was de-escalated. The student was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with disrupting school activities and released to a guardian. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call PFC Payne at 301-609-3282 ext. 0452.

Replica Firearm Recovered from Davis Middle School Student: On October 30 at 8:40 a.m., a school resource officer at Davis Middle School was made aware of a student who was in possession of a replica firearm, which was inside his book bag. The gun, which was a pellet gun, was recovered and the student was charged on a Juvenile Offense Report with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0479.

Knife Recovered from North Point High School Student: On October 31 at 1:43 p.m., school administrators at North Point High School were made aware a student brought a knife to school. The knife was located by a school resource officer. Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing weapons or contraband to school. The student faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cpl. Cook at 301-609-3282 ext. 0580.

