CSM Launches Business Speaker Series with Dr. Ronald Rust Discussing “The Future of Service” Nov. 2





Join the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) business honor society, Kappa Beta Delta, as it welcomes Dr. Roland Rust – the David Bruce Smith chair in marketing at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland (UMD) – for an evening discussion on “The Future of Service.”

“We are very excited to bring Dr. Rust to campus, and know that our students, faculty, and community members will benefit from hearing his insights on entrepreneurship, management, customer service and marketing,” said CSM Assistant Professor of Business Christopher Ripley.

Rust, pictured left, is a Distinguished University Professor at UMD and is also the founder and executive director of UMD’s Center for Excellence in Service (CES). The CES is an academic research center with a network of faculty who are thought leaders in service marketing and management, and its mission is to create and disseminate knowledge of best practices in service marketing and management to improve service quality, foster service innovation and enhance service productivity.

Rust is also vice president of publications for the American Marketing Association (AMA) and has won numerous awards, including the AMA’s Irwin/McGraw-Hill Distinguished Marketing Educator Award and the European Marketing Academy Distinguished Marketing Scholar Award.

This free lecture is part of the college’s Business Speaker Series, and will occur Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in BI 113 at CSM’s La Plata Campus. This Business Speaker Series is presented by a partnership between CSM and the generous support of Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

The lecture will also be presented over Zoom. Learn more and register to receive the Zoom link at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/11/speaker-series-rust-nov2.html.

