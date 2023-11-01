Charles County Public Schools and Bus Contractors Come to Agreement for 2023-2024 Contract

“October 29, 2023, Dear CCPS parents, staff, elected officials and community members:

I want to update you on Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) transportation operations. The Charles County School Bus Contractors Association has confirmed that all of their bus contractors have agreed to sign the CCPS 2023-2024 transportation contract.

The contract includes agreed-upon funding to cover their driver and attendant salaries, benefits and personal/sick leave.

Additionally, the contract allocates more than $1.1 million in additional funding for business operations. Overall, this year’s contract costs CCPS an additional $3.1 million over the FY2024 budget.

CCPS is willing to make this additional investment to ensure transportation continues to operate smoothly in support of our students and families. As in previous years, we will post a copy of our contracts to ensure transparency to our community.

Thank you for your continued support and attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools”