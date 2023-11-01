Public Mural Painting Day at St. Mary’s County Health Hub – November 4th, 2023

The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD), in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, the St Mary’s County Community Development Corporation, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, and PNC Bank, will host a Public Mural Painting Day at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park.

St. Mary’s County community members are invited to a Public Mural Painting Day on November 4, 2023, from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Health Hub. Participants will help paint a mural on the outside of the Health Hub building, creating a beautiful visual for our community.

This event is open to residents of all ages and skill levels. All supplies will be provided. This event will also feature community resources, a Bay District Volunteer Fire Department firetruck, and activities for children.

“Painting murals together is such a wonderful way for our community to welcome the Hub and recognize the importance of the services associated with it. This initiative reflects the spirit of partnership that has made the Hub possible,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We are grateful to our community partners for this fun activity supporting health and wellness.”

To learn more about programs and services offered at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, please visit smchd.org/hub.

In case of inclement weather, rain dates for the event are November 5 or 12. If a rain date is necessary, information will be shared on SMCHD’s social media channels.