Calvert Volunteer Fire/EMS: Remembering and Honoring Jacob Tyler Howes age 19

Jacob Tyler Howes, aged 19, passed away on October 26, 2023, in Dunkirk, Maryland. He was born on August 3, 2004, in Prince Frederick, Maryland. Jacob was a young man of extraordinary kindness, dedication, and skill. He had a strong work ethic, compassion for others, and an uncanny ability to make the impossible seem effortless which set him apart.

Jacob graduated from Northern High School in 2022 and attended the Calvert Technology Academy, specializing in the trades program of Plumbing, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning. During the 2021-2022 school year, his remarkable dedication earned him the title of Senior Student of the Year. Jacob passionately pursued his profession at Fantasy World Entertainment, where he showcased his extraordinary skills and unwavering love for mechanics.



In his leisure time, Jacob embraced a multitude of hobbies that brought him joy and fulfillment. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and skilled archer. He also had a deep love for gaming, dog training, carpentry, and watching NCIS. An accomplished lacrosse player, Jacob cherished playing the sport alongside his friends.

Jacob leaves behind his loving family, who will hold his memory dear. He is survived by his father, Charles Thomas Howes III, and step-mother, Heather Howes; his mother, Jessica Michaels Durant, and husband Michael; his brothers, Christopher Thomas Howes and Justin Alexander Howes; his sisters, Shelby Nicole Howes and Gabrielle (Gabby) Elaine Howes; his paternal grandparents, Charles Thomas Howes Jr. and Susan Marie Howes; step grandparents William and Gail Farrall and his maternal grandfather, Joseph F. Michaels III. Paternal Aunts and Uncle, Carolyn Howes and Mary and Frankie Hannah. Additionally, he is survived by numerous great aunts, uncles, cousins, and close friends who are chosen family. Jacob was preceded in death by his maternal uncle, Joseph F. Michaels IV, and grandmother, Joan A. Ward.

A visitation to celebrate Jacob’s life will be held at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, MD, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on November 4, 2023, followed by a funeral service commencing at 12:00 pm. The interment will take place at Smithville Cemetery, Dunkirk, Maryland, and a repast will be hosted at the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

The passing of Jacob Tyler Howes represents a profound loss to his family, friends, and the community. The family is grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and condolences received during this difficult time. Jacob Howes will be dearly missed, not only for his outstanding abilities but also for the warmth and care he shared with those fortunate to know him.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in c/o Justin Howes for the future 501c3 foundation “Hunting with Jacob,” which is currently in the process of being established.



