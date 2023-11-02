October 2023: 40 Motor Vehicle Crash Fatalities Reported

Preliminary data shows year-over-year increase in fatalities

Maryland transportation and safety officials are urging all travelers in the state to rededicate themselves to safety on our roadway as preliminary data for 2023 shows a deadly trend for the year. In October, according to preliminary data, 40 people died in Maryland as a result of motor vehicle crashes.

So far in 2023, there have been 500 fatalities, including 118 pedestrians and 14 bicyclists. The overall fatalities reflect an 7% increase compared to the same time in 2022. At the current rate, Maryland is projected to record more than 600 motor vehicle crash fatalities this year – the first time that number has been seen since 2007.

Officials are reminding all Marylanders that crashes, fatalities and serious injuries are preventable. If drivers follow rules of the road, lives will be saved:

Drive Sober. Drivers must never consume alcohol or drugs before getting behind the wheel.

Drivers must never consume alcohol or drugs before getting behind the wheel. Buckle Up. All vehicle occupants must be properly restrained – front seat and back seat.

All vehicle occupants must be properly restrained – front seat and back seat. Slow Down. Speed limits are set based on ideal conditions – drivers should always drive a safe, reasonable speed for the conditions.

Speed limits are set based on ideal conditions – drivers should always drive a safe, reasonable speed for the conditions. Pay Attention. Phone down. Eyes up. Eliminate all distractions and focus on the task at hand – driving.

Phone down. Eyes up. Eliminate all distractions and focus on the task at hand – driving. Share the Road. Drivers must look twice for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists.

Drivers must look twice for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorcyclists. Move Over. Slow down or move over for all stopped, standing or parked vehicles along the roadside. It’s the law.

Learn more about the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office at ZeroDeathsMD.gov or on Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram at @ZeroDeathsMD.