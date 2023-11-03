Second District Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad is Proud to Announce Order of New Heavy-Duty Rescue Squad

The Second District Volunteers are proud to announce that we have entered a contract to purchase a new state-of-the-art Heavy Duty Rescue Squad. This unit will replace our aging 2003 Pierce Dash rescue engine. Squad 6 will be built by PIERCE Manufacturing in Appleton, WI.

Our apparatus replacement committee has been working hard over the last several months, designing the ideal piece of apparatus to serve our community for the next 20-25 years.

The department membership and Board of Directors approved the purchase at our October 2023 Business Meeting.

A special thanks goes out to our PIERCE salesman, and friend Randy Schwartz from Atlantic Emergency Solutions. We are expecting delivery of Squad 6 in late September 2026 .

PIERCE ENFORCER HEAVY DUTY RESCUE SQUAD:

Enforcer Two Door 50” Cab & Chassis w/ Flat Roof

Reel Compartments Above Front Wheels Each Side

Transverse Cab Storage Compartment

223.5” Wheelbase

Cummins X15 605 HP Engine

Allison EVS 4000 Transmission

Pierce High-Performance Air-Conditioning System

RDR Hardened Metal Interior

Side Roll & Frontal Impact Air Bag Safety System

15,000 LB Front Winch

10,000 LB Portable Winch w/ Three Receivers

Pierce 24′ Aluminum Walk-In Rescue Body

Firetech Hiviz 12 Volt & 120 Volt LED Scene Lighting

Whelen LED Emergency Lighting Package

250 GPM Hale CBP PTO Fire Pump

250 Gallon Booster Tank

Front Bumper 1.5″ Discharge

Harrison 30 KW Hydraulic Generator

Colman Mach 8 Rooftop Air Conditioner For Body With Guard

Numerous Shelves, Trays, Pegboards, And Tool Boards

Two (2) FMI Lazy Suzan’s For Hydraulic Rescue Tools

Pierce Custom Graphics

Overall Length 36’8″

This vehicle will have multiple response capabilities including Vehicle extrication / Stabilization, Water rescue, Rope Rescue, Hazardous Material Response, Ventilation, Rapid Intervention, and a plethora of tools for most rescue situations.

More updates will be posted as we get closer to production.

Apparatus Replacement Committee

Mike Scrivener Chairman

Ben Windsor

Lyn Henderson

Adam Bodnar

Cody Henderson