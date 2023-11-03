Nominations for Principal of the Year and Teacher of The Year Due by December 15th, 2023

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is looking for nominees for its annual Principal of the Year award.

The award honors exemplary leaders for not only their leadership, but for their commitment to providing an exceptional learning environment for students.

The principal chosen for the honor will also represent CCPS as the county finalist for The Washington Post Principal of the Year award. Nominations are due by 2 p.m., Dec. 15.

Each year, The Post selects an overall award recipient for its Principal of the Year award from among finalists in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. Principals can be nominated by staff, students, parents, colleagues or community members, but are not eligible if they have received the honor in the past.

Criteria for nominees includes two years of experience as a principal, one of which are required to be with CCPS, and a commitment to maintain their position as a principal with the school system for the 2024-2025 school year.

Nominated teachers must meet the following criteria:

Manage effectively.

Demonstrate and encourage creativity and innovation.

Foster cooperation between the school and community.

Maintain a dialogue with students, parents and staff.

Keep up to date of developments in the education field.

Encourage team spirit.

Demonstrate leadership and exemplify commitment.

Continue to play an active role in the classroom.

Nomination materials must be submitted electronically, which is a change from previous award years. Materials should include a nominee career summary, 200-word biography, minimum of four statements of support, descriptions of contributions in each criteria area and headshot photograph.

For more details about the nomination process, click here. Deadline for submission of nominations is 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15. Materials should be sent by email to Rachel Svites in the CCPS Office of Human Resources at [email protected]. Call 301-934-7242 with questions.



Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is accepting nominations forand Maryland Teacher of the Year awards programs. Nominated teachers will be considered as honorees in either one or the other awards program.

Additionally, all schools and centers should submit one teacher nominee annually. The deadline for nominations is 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15.

Nomination criteria include a minimum of five complete years of teaching and must be a full-time classroom teacher in prekindergarten through Grade 12. Nominees must also commit to maintaining their teaching position with CCPS for the 2024-2025 school year. Criteria also include demonstration by the teacher of the following:

Instills in students a desire to learn and achieve.

Understands the individual needs of students, encourages their talents and fosters their self-esteem.

Demonstrates a thorough knowledge of subject matter and the ability to share it effectively with students.

Fosters cooperative relationships with their colleagues and the community.

Demonstrates outstanding leadership.

Nominations are submitted by school principals to CCPS staff who oversee the awards programs. Submission suggestions can be made by teachers, students or community members. Anyone interested in suggesting a teacher for nomination should contact the school in which the teacher works. Nominees who have received either The Post teacher finalist award or were named Charles County Teacher of the Year in the past three years are not eligible.

One CCPS teacher will be selected from the pool of nominees by a committee of school system staff to represent Charles County as the Charles County Teacher of the Year and finalist for the Maryland Teacher of the Year award. The Charles County Teacher of the Year announcement will be made by CCPS in Spring 2024.

Additional information about the nomination process is posted on the MyCCPS staff section of the school website of www.ccboe.com. Nominations are due by 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 15, and must be submitted electronically. Contact Rachel Svites at 301-934-7242 or [email protected] for more details.