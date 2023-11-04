Runaway Truck Tire Goes Through Van Windshield, Injuring Driver in Mechanicsville

November 3, 2023

On November 3, 2023, at approximately 5:16 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Thompson Corner Road and Woodburn Hill Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a dump truck tire went through the windshield of an occupied van.

The operator suffered injuries to the face and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Police are investigating the collision.

Photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.


This entry was posted on November 3, 2023 at 9:44 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Accident Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.