UPDATE: Police Make Two Arrests in Murder Outside Great Mills Liquor Store

UPDATE 11/6/2023: Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) Criminal Investigations Division have arrested two people in connection with the Saturday morning shooting of Scott Marvin Bernich that took place at St. Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits in Great Mills.

Arrested were Leroy Christopher Neal, 48, of Mechanicsville, MD, and Britny Lee Blankenship, 33, of no fixed address.

Neal and Blankenship were taken into custody and charged with Murder First Degree, Murder Second Degree, Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, and Firearm Use in the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

SMCSO patrol units were dispatched Saturday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., to St. Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits, where Scott Marvin Bernich, 46, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Bernich was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for immediate care and then flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, MD, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The suspects are being held in the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center pending bond hearings.

UPDATE 11/4/2023: Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) are investigating two separate shootings that took place in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 4, 2023.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., patrol units were dispatched to St. Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits at 20141 Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, MD, where Scott Marvin Bernich, 46, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bernich was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for immediate care and then flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, MD, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting took place in the rear parking lot of the establishment and was not a random act.

The SMCSO Criminal Investigation Division is investigating, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Kortnie Marsch at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8179.

11/4/2023: On Saturday, November 4, 2023, at approximately 12:38 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the St Mary’s Fine Wine & Spirits located at 20141 Point Lookout Road in Great Mills, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

First Responders applied a chest seal to the victim and requested a helicopter.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 6 was requested, however, the patient was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with serious injuries prior to their arrival.

Police are investigating the incident.

This was the first of two shootings with an hour of each other.

