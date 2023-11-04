UPDATE: Police Investigating Two Shootings Within One Hour in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE 11/4/2023: Police have released an update to the first shooting the occurred at the St. Mary’s Fine Wine and Spirts in Great Mills. The victim has succumbed to their injuries.

At approximately 1:16 a.m., emergency personnel was alerted to a second shooting that took place outside of the ABC Liquors & Lounge and Nicoletti’s located at 22741 Three Notch Road in California, MD.

Following the shooting, the victim was taken from the scene by a privately owned vehicle to a nearby convenience store, where patrol units responded. The victim was then transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The initial investigation suggests the victim was shot one time while standing in the parking lot of the liquor store and the shooting was not a random act. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division have also assumed this case and are asking for the public’s assistance; if you have information related to this case, please contact Detective Andrew Burgess at [email protected] or 301-475-4200, ext. 8041.

On Saturday, November 4, 2023, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police responded to the Hickory Hills Shopping Center in California, for the report of shots fired.

Prior to police arrival, additional 911 callers reported three vehicles fled at a high rate of speed onto Chancellors Run Road which included a black Kia Optima, a Ford Mustang, and a white Chevrolet Tahoe which appeared to be dirty and bearing Virginia registration plates.

Police arrived to find no victims on the scene. Witnesses told SMNEWSNET they observed multiple suspects wearing masks approach the business before one or more suspects fired at least 5 shots.

A short time later, at approximately 1:33 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Sheetz located at 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills, for the reports of a shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 23-year-old male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. A torniquet was applied and a helicopter was requested.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Forensic Crime Lab teams responded and are investigating the incidents.

This was the second shooting within one hour.

