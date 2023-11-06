Police Seeking Identity of Hit and Run Suspect in Lexington Park

At approximately 7:25 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the subject pictured backed the white Chevy Tahoe he was driving, into a victim in the parking lot of Canopy Liquors in Great Mills, MD.

The suspect then fled the area, failing to contact the damaged vehicle’s owner.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or this incident is asked to contact Corporal Daniel Holdsworth at [email protected] or call 301-475-4200, ext. 8089. Please reference Case #57059-23.

Citizens can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After receiving a response, continue the conversation. Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown. With Crime Solvers, tipsters may remain anonymous.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

