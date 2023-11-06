One Transported with Minor Injuries After Motor Vehicle Collision with Entrapment in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, November 5 2023, at approximately 12:40 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision on Point Lookout Road in the area of Valley Wood Court.

Firefighters extricated the trapped patient who was later transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

