Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of Life Member Stanley Williams Jr

It is with great sadness that the members of the Hollywood Vol. Rescue Squad announce the passing of Life Member Stanley Williams Jr. Following a brave battle with cancer, Stanley passed away peacefully with his loving wife Joanie by his side on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Stanley began his time in the first responder community when he joined the Mechanicsville Vol. Fire Department at the age of 16. Several years later he joined the Hollywood Vol. Fire Department and served with that company for several more years before finally joining the Hollywood Vol. Rescue Squad.

Over the span of many years served this company in various positions including Chief from 1997-2002, then President from 2009-2010 and again from 2014-2016 and was serving as Member at Large at the time of his passing. He also had a long career with the St. Mary’s County Government first working as a 911 dispatcher and eventually retiring as an Emergency Management Agent.

From the first day he became a member to his last day on Earth, Stanley was a major part of this company. Aside from the many positions he held over the years he was almost always among the top ten responders.

During the grass cutting season no matter how extreme the temperature you could guarantee that he would be out there cutting the grass around the property at least once a week.

If you have ever bought a chicken dinner from one of our fundraisers, chances are it was Stanley who made your chicken.

His hard work ethic has made him not only a mentor, but an inspiration to all new members that have come through our company.

Likewise his “tell it like it is” attitude wasn’t for the faint of heart.

We are also proud to announce that on the evening of Saturday, November 4th at our annual banquet. Stanley was awarded for his 50 years of combined service to the citizens of St. Mary’s County. And was also awarded Squad Member of the Year.

Dates and times of services will be announced as soon as they are finalized.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad.

