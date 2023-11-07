Rick L. Greenlee, 70 of Lusby, MD passed away on November 4, 2023 in Prince Frederick, MD. He was

born on February 7, 1953 in London, England to the late Harold W. Greenlee and the late Patricia A.

(Tobin) Hoins. Rick was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, and friend. He was the life of the party and loved spending time with his family. Rick is survived by his wife Lisa A. Greenlee; children, Michael L. Greenlee, Jennifer L. Greenlee, and Kimberly J. Hemmig (Jeff); grandchildren, Xander J.N. Jones, Blayre L.K. Long, Zack Hemmig, and Zoe Hemmig; great-grandchildren, Max and Amelia Hemmig; stepmother, Jackie Greenlee; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family, and loving friends.

The family will receive friends on November 10, 2023 at the Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane,

Lusby, MD 20657 from 5 – 7 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family request

donations in Rick’s name to the University of MD Medical Systems Foundation, Marlene and Stewart

Greenebaum Cancer Center, 110 South Paca Street, 9 th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201 . To leave the family

a condolence please visit www.rauschfuneralhomes.com .