John “Jack” Gregory Cullison

In the wee hours of Saturday morning, October 21st, 2023 angels were commissioned to escort John Gregory “Jack” Cullison to Heaven to be reunited with his wife Franny.

John Gregory Cullison, better known as “Jack”, was born on October 30th, 1934, at his family home in Ridge, Maryland. He was the seventh child in a family of five sisters and three brothers. He spent most of his life in Ridge, except during his military tour where he was stationed in Scofield Barracks, Oshu, Hawaii.

After fulfilling his commitment to the Army, Jack returned home to Ridge, where he began employment as a salesman for a wholesale distributor. After being on the road for several years, Jack was recruited by Sergeant John Ridgell to be a Public Safety Officer at St. Mary’s College. He began his career with the College on July 18, 1973. In 1984, Jack was promoted to Corporal and in 1990, he was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

On April 2nd, 1977, Jack married the love of his life, Frances Ann ‘Franny” Stone, of St. Inigoes, MD. They celebrated 46 wonderful years together. In April of 2002, they renewed their vows at St. Michael’s Church, celebrating with close family and friends.

For over 52 years, he was a member of Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad. In fact, Jack and his wife Franny joined the rescue squad on the same day and spent several years courting while running ambulance calls. Jack and Franny were a familiar presence to many who attended the college sports events. They attended most of the games and were on stand-by with the ambulance in the event of an accident or injury that may need their attention. Jack was also a member of the St. Michael’s Church, where he sang in the choir and served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Jack and Franny were parents to many Shelties. Their fur babies were pampered companions at home and on many camping trips. When he was off duty from the College and the Squad, Jack and Franny were off in their camper with their Sheltie. They explored many sights along the East Coast including visits with his sisters in Connecticut and their favorite scene in Lancaster PA.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife Franny on June 22, 2023, his parents Francis Chester and Anna Marie, his sisters Sister Mary Rita Cullison, Sister Marie Frances Cullison, Carolyn Clark, Anita ‘Betty’ Raley, and his brother Edward Cullison. He is survived by his brother Joseph Patrick Cullison of Bushwood, MD, and his sister Varrina ‘Tink’ Yost of Crownsville, MD.

Pall bearers will be Clint Yost, Wade Cullison, Dylan Lowmiller, Micheal Manuzak , Joseph Raley, David Lowe, Kee Abell, and Richard Merrell.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 6th, 2023 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with EMS Prayers and Life Celebration at 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church in Ridge, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023 at 11:00 am at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Ridge, MD. Interment will follow immediately in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 456, Ridge MD 20680, or St. Michael’s Church, P. O. Box 429, Ridge MD 20680.

