Beatrice Yvonne Gies, 87, of Solomons, Maryland, went home to be with God on Sunday, October 22, 2023. She died peacefully in the comfort of her own home. Bea was born on August 31, 1936, in Washington, D.C to Robert and Isabella Lansdown. Bea was the youngest of 9 children, and her siblings were: Ruth, Robert, Margaret, Dorothy, Bobby, Audrey, Frannie, and Barbara.

Bea is survived by her high school sweetheart, Edward L. Gies, and they would have been married 68 years on November 25, 2023. Ed and Bea lost their oldest child, Ed Gies, Jr. on April 22, 2023, exactly 6 months prior to the passing of Bea. Bea is survived by Angie Gies, daughter-in-law, grandchildren Meaghan and Dan Helmers, and Morgan Gies, and great-grandchildren Audrey, Elena, and Jayden. Bea is also survived by Rob Gies, Ed and Bea’s youngest child, Louisa Gies, daughter-in-law, and Austin Gies, grandson.

Bea was an accomplished and highly decorated roller skater having competed in numerous competitions in the 1940’s and the 1950’s including traveling to California to compete in the National Roller-Skating Championships. Upon graduating from Northwestern High School, Bea worked for Hoover Vacuum Company followed by Bethlehem Steel in the mid to late 1950’s.

She was most proud of her family, and she always enjoyed family reunions, get-togethers, and anything involving her family. She always attended her children’s and grandchildren’s games, school events, and other activities. For both of her sons, she was their Cub Scout Den Leader, and she supported their Boy Scouting activities. She was very involved in her sons’ educational pursuits from being an assistant teacher to helping with various school programs to being active with the inaugural Parents Association at Old Dominion University. Ed and Bea were very active with Reisterstown United Methodist Church. They both led and/or participated in over 50 Volunteers in Mission trips making the difference in the lives of many all over the United States. She was also a member of the Eastern Star. Education, learning, nature, volunteering, community, service, and family were always very important to her.

John Chapter 20 provides the basis for one of Bea’s favorite hymns entitled In the Garden. “I come to the garden alone, While the dew is still on the roses, And the voice I hear, falling on my ear, The Son of God discloses, And He Walks with me, And He Talks with me, And He tells me I am His own, And the joy we share as we tarry there, None other has ever known, He speaks and the sound of His voice, Is so sweet the birds hush their singing, And the melody that He gave to me, Within my heart is ringing, And He walks with me, And he talks with me, And He tells me I am His own, And the joy we share as we tarry there, None other has ever known, I’d stay in the garden with Him, Tho the night around me be falling, But He bids me go, Through the voice of woe, His voice to me is calling, And He walks with me, And He talks with me, And He tells me I am His own, And the joy we share as we tarry there, None other has ever known.”

Bea has gone onto to Heaven to be with her oldest son, parents, brothers, sisters, other family members, friends, and her beloved dogs, Bruan and Millie. A celebration of life will occur in early 2024 at Reisterstown United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bea’s memory can be made to the Asbury Foundation at Asbury Solomons 5285 Westview Drive, Suite 200 Frederick, Maryland 21703, with the memo line stating, “Asbury Foundation in Memory of Bea Gies”. Or, donations in Bea’s memory can be made to Volunteers in Mission at Reisterstown United Methodist Church 246 Main Street Reisterstown, Maryland 21136, with the memo line stating “VIM in Memory of Bea Gies”.