Arthureen Lindsey (Rene) passed away on October 24, 2023, at 77. Rene was born on June 17, 1946, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She is survived by her only sibling, Charlotte, two sons, Christopher (Theresa) and Gregory (Dohee), and five grandchildren, Michael, Stephen, Ryan, Kate, and Joshua. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary, who died at birth but whom she remembered daily in her thoughts and prayers. Rene often spoke of how proud she was of her family and was an example of faith and perseverance to them. Over her life, she developed deep friendships but shared a special bond with Mary Combs, whom she had known for decades.

A lifelong catholic, Rene was a woman of strong faith. Although her path in life took many twists and turns, she met Joe Iazetta in 1993 at a church function. This encounter changed her life in unimaginable ways. Joe introduced Rene to a career at the Department of Justice (DOJ), where he was a lifelong civil servant. Rene often used “Lead, follow, or get out of the way,” exemplifying her goal-driven work ethic. Rene was a problem solver, never shied away from a challenge, and quickly advanced through the government pay scales. A particular career highlight was supporting the DOJ following the tragic attacks on the U.S. after 9/11.

Rene and Joe were a remarkable match, and they enjoyed many adventures together, including travel to locations such as Yellowstone National Park, Deadwood, AZ, and Mount Rushmore. After her retirement, Rene moved to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to live in a small house she purchased. Homeownership was a lifelong goal, and she and Joe enjoyed many years of sunshine and family visits. In her spare time Rene enjoyed watching horse racing, puzzles, reading, and gardening. Rene and Joe were together for 23 years until his passing in 2016. Shortly after that, she moved to Winchester to be closer to friends and family, but her time in Myrtle Beach established a family “beach week” tradition that the whole family still honors.

Rene began her very long battle with breast cancer starting in her late 50s. Rene never let the disease define her, and she praised God for the extra time to witness the birth of her grandchildren and watch them grow. While the sense of loss is undeniable, Rene’s loved ones take comfort in knowing that she has received God’s promise of everlasting life and has been reunited with those who have gone before. She will be dearly missed. We will miss her guidance and insatiable appetite for British Mystery TV shows, spaghetti sauce, and deviled eggs—but her memory will live on in the memory of a loving family.

In lieu of flowers, Rene requested donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org.