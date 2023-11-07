Rebecca Sue Darago (Becky) of Huntingtown, MD formerly of Ashland, WV passed peacefully to her heavenly home October 26, surrounded by her loving family. Becky was born August 10, 1944 to Frank Edward Willis and Clara Inez (Guilliams) Willis and raised in Ashland, WV. Becky married Carl James Darago, the love of her life, January 23, 1965.

She is survived by her husband, Carl, daughter, Deborah Darlene Freeman and husband Lee of Huntingtown, son, Michael Edward Darago and wife Candy of Prince Frederick, MD, grandchildren Carl Lee Freeman of Huntingtown, Cory Lee Freeman and wife Amber of Huntingtown, and Kalea Milae Darago of Prince Frederick, brother Robert (Bobby) Willis and wife Linda of Roanoke, VA, and beloved dog, Toby. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Emma Lawless and Frances Church.

Becky, “Nana” to her grandchildren, was the much-loved matriarch of her family. A delight personified and a kind gentle soul with an infectious laugh, Becky greeted everyone with a smile and hug and children gravitated to her warmth and sweet low-pitched greeting, “Come give Aunt Becky a hug”. Her refrigerator was plastered with pictures of children, some family, some not, but all she had touched with kindness and love.

Becky, a licensed beautician, became a full-time homemaker after the birth of her children. Becky’s strong faith and caring personality led her to serve others in many ways. She volunteered her hairdressing skills at the Solomon’s Nursing Home, delivered food with Meals on Wheels, became Girl Scout Leader of her daughters’ troop, cheered for her children as they participated in sports, became hair cutter to friends, neighbors, family and served as primary loving caregiver to her mother-in-law for many years.

Rausch Funeral Home is serving the family at their Owings location. Evening viewing services will be held Wednesday, November 8, 2023 from 6-8 PM and Morning viewing will be on Thursday, November 9, 2023 from 10-11 AM, followed by the Funeral at 11:00 AM.

Becky will be interred Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 10:30 AM at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Prince George’s County.

Becky’s Funeral Service will be livestreamed on the Rausch Funeral Home Facebook page starting just prior to the 11:00 AM. Service.

Flowers may be sent to Rausch Funeral Home 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane, Owings, MD

In lieu of flower, donations may be made to the Sheldon E. Goldberg Breast Center by visiting www.Calverthealthfoundation.org and choosing the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center in the designation.