Ronald Joseph McGlynn passed away peacefully in Solomons, Maryland on Thursday, October 26, 2023. He was born September 19, 1937, in Washington, DC, the third son of Thomas (Tom) and Catherine (McCann) McGlynn.

His mother died when he was a child and then Tom married Hannah. When she passed away, he returned to live in Ireland and met and wed Mary, and another brother, Paul McGlynn, was born on Mac’s 25th birthday.

Mac attended Saint Anthony’s Elementary and McKinley Tech in Northeast Washington. He subsequently joined the army and upon completing his military service, he returned home and worked for Stromberg Metal Works, Inc. in DC until his retirement.

Mac was also predeceased by his brothers Tommy and Donnie and his father Tom. He is survived by his wife, Julie (Wall) McGlynn whom he married April 19, 1963 and they celebrated their 60th anniversary in April of this year. Also surviving are their two children, Ronald Andrew McGlynn of St. Leonard, MD and Ruth Anne McGlynn of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren Andrew & Brittany McGlynn and Brian Moore; great-grandchildren Ava, Ivy, Drayden, Lilly, Brooklynn, Lacey and Duffy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waters Memorial United Methodist Church (specify Mortgage Fund), 5400 Mackall Rd. St Leonard, MD 20685 or to Saint Leonard Vol. Fire & Rescue, Co. 7, 200 Calvert Beach Rd, Saint Leonard, MD 20685. No services are planned