Christopher Alan King, 74, of Mahopac, NY passed away on October 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

Visitation

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 25 Church Street

Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Services Friday, December 1, 2023

11:00 AM St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 25 Church Street

Prince Frederick, MD 20678