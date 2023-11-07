Aldino Robert Antonioli, 28, of North Beach currently living in Churchton passed away October 27, 2023. He was born May 6, 1995, in Clinton to Sharon (Antonioli) Guest and Mark Dominic Antonioli. Aldino was raised in North Beach and graduated from Northern High School in 2013; where he made lifelong friends and participated in many community sports including Northern’s football team. Aldino had many passions. He enjoyed being a part of the Dunkirk Warriors while he also enjoyed skateboarding with his friends at the Dunkirk Park. Following high school, Aldino joined the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis in Washington before being honorably discharged in 2017. Aldino liked working out at the gym, and spending time with his family and friends, he was especially close with his cousins. Aldino will be remembered as a fun-loving guy that knew how to make you laugh with his silly sense of humor.

Aldino is survived by his mother Sharon Guest and her husband Sam of Owings and sister Julia Antonioli. He was preceded in death by his father Mark Antonioli and brother Alex Guest.