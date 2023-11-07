Cathy Marie Kekeris, 76, of Prince Frederick, MD passed away on October 27, 2023 in Prince Frederick, MD.

Cathy Marie Kekeris was born on March 30, 1947, in Silver Spring, Maryland, to her late parents, Arthur Kekeris and Cathrine (Lanham) Kekeris. Her siblings include Jimmy Kekeris, Steven Kekeris, and Johnny Kekeris. She was proceeded in death by her siblings Billy Kekeris, Christine Travis, Michael Kekeris, and Cindy Kekeris. She grew up in the embrace of a large and loving family, surrounded by the warmth of her parents and siblings.

Cathy’s legacy lives on through her four beloved children: Robert (Bobby) Froseth, Christina (Tina) Cremonese (Froseth), Cary Hill (Voorhees), and Kenneth (Kenny) Voorhees. Her unwavering love and devotion to her family were evident in the love she shared between her children. Cathy was a grandmother to ten beautiful grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and eagerly waiting a third.

Cathy was a retired cosmetologist and had one of the best pool shots. She was a 36 year brain cancer survivor. One of Cathy’s greatest joys in life was her love for her family and the beach. The sound of crashing waves, the feel of the sand between her toes, and the endless expanse of the sea brought her peace.

On October 27, 2023, Cathy Marie Kekeris passed away, leaving behind a legacy of love, family, and faith. She will be deeply missed but will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

A celebration of Cathy’s life will be held at Mamma Lucia on Saturday, November 18, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

10136 Southern Maryland Blvd (Rt. 4), Dunkirk, Maryland 20754.