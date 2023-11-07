Dorothy C. Harris, 94, of Port Republic, MD passed away on October 29, 2023 in Port Republic, MD.

Dorothy Harris known as Dottie to her friends, was born on January 25th 1929. She was 94 years old. She passed away on Sunday, October 29th, surrounded by her loving family. Her husband John, passed away several years before her. She was very proud of her son John and daughter Susan. Dottie also had several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dottie had a niece Sandy and her husband who she was really loved by Dottie.

Dottie loved to garden and spent many an hour there with her flowers.

She also learned to crochet and joined a crochet group where she made many friends. Dottie was always a gracious lady, giving to those who needed it and always ready to help a friend or stranger. She loved everyone and made anyone she met a friend. Always happy and cheerful with a smile for everyone. She loved to listen to jokes and whenever she came across a good one she would send to her friends. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Rest in peace lovely lady!