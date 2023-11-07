Allen L. Manges of Partlow, Spotsylvania County, Virginia passed away October 30, 2023. Allen was born in Drury, Anne Arundel County, Maryland on August 16, 1941. He attended Southern High School in Lothian. He served in the United States Air Force as a radio operator with the 6910th Radio Group, USAFSS, from 1959 through 1963 and was stationed in Germany for more than 3 years.

After discharge, he married Diane T. Elben, a union that lasted 49 years until her death in 2014.

He attended American University in Washington, DC and graduated Cum Laude from Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa. Allen worked as a statistician for the US Department of Commerce Bureau of the Census compiling foreign trade statistics, various surveys such as the unemployment rate, current population survey, national crime statistics, and the 1965 Census of Agriculture, the 1970 Decennial Census and the 1990 Decennial Census.

Upon retirement, Allen and Diane moved to Virginia in 1996, where they enjoyed farming, traveling, and collecting antiques. Their farm included a variety of exotic animals among which were 27 llamas, 4 miniature donkeys, dwarf miniature horse, 40 goats, 3 emu, 11 peacocks, 7 palm show turkeys, pheasants, guineas, white swans, black swans, runner ducks, Muscovy ducks, geese, and a variety of chickens bantams.

Allen also bred Labrador retrievers and neapolitan mastiffs. He has said his biggest satisfaction in life was breeding and finding great homes for his beloved dogs.